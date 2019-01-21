Spurs' Patty Mills: No three-pointers Sunday
Mills finished with six points (2-5 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 19 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 103-95 loss to the Clippers.
While Mills generated production in each of the five major statistical categories for only the fourth time this season, it was a disappointing outing for those that streamed the reserve guard hoping he would offer some three-point production. Coming into the day, Mills had knocked down 2.1 triples on 5.3 attempts per game in January, so it was surprising that he didn't even hoist a shot from distance in the contest. Chalk it up as an outlier for Mills, who should be back to his three-point-gunning ways in the Spurs' next contest Wednesday in Philadelphia.
