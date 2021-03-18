Mills totaled 14 points (4-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 106-99 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday.

Mills scored 14 points for the second consecutive game while also playing solid defense. The Spurs were a team-high plus-21 with the guard on the floor as he continues to provide great veteran leadership for a younger Spurs roster. Mills is averaging 11.4 points, 2.0 assists and 1.4 steals in his first five games post All-Star break.