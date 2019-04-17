Spurs' Patty Mills: Playing through thumb injury

Mills revealed prior to Tuesday's Game 2 that he's playing through a hyperextended left thumb, the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Mills has apparently been battling the issue since late in the regular season, but it hasn't landed him on the injury report, and he doesn't expect to be overly limited going forward. "It's OK," Mills said. "You really only feel it when you go to pass the ball, or if you catch it on someone or something." Through the first two games of the series, Mills has been relatively quiet, putting up four points (2-3 FG) and three assists in Game 1 and following up with five points (2-5 FG, 1-3 3PT) and five assists in Game 2.