Mills totaled 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds over 25 minutes in Friday's 109-103 loss to the Lakers.

Despite playing a bench role in the first five games of the year, Mills has seen consistent playing time for the Spurs. He's seen a slight uptick in production to begin his 12th season in the league, averaging 13.2 points and 3.2 assists over 23.8 minutes per game.