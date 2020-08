Mills saw 13 minutes of action off the bench and posted 10 points (2-5 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) in Sunday's win over the Grizzlies.

After being rested for the team's first seeding game Friday, Mills was eased back into action by coach Gregg Popovich on Sunday. The veteran had a reduced workload, while starters Dejounte Murray and Derrick White each played 34 minutes. Over Mills' final 10 games before the shutdown, he averaged 21.1 minutes per game.