Spurs' Patty Mills: Plays just nine minutes in start
Mills scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go along with two assists and one rebound across nine minutes during Monday's 109-93 loss to the Rockets.
Mills was in the starting unit for this contest, but the first five were significantly outplayed in the early going, causing Gregg Popovich to spread the minutes around the rest of the way. The nine minutes were easily his fewest in any game since the All-Star break, but his waning production of late could have played a role in his short leach. Mills is now averaging just 6.5 points per game on 31 percent shooting over his last four.
More News
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...