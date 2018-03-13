Spurs' Patty Mills: Plays just nine minutes in start

Mills scored three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) to go along with two assists and one rebound across nine minutes during Monday's 109-93 loss to the Rockets.

Mills was in the starting unit for this contest, but the first five were significantly outplayed in the early going, causing Gregg Popovich to spread the minutes around the rest of the way. The nine minutes were easily his fewest in any game since the All-Star break, but his waning production of late could have played a role in his short leach. Mills is now averaging just 6.5 points per game on 31 percent shooting over his last four.