Spurs' Patty Mills: Plays season-high 36 minutes

Mills posted nine points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's 135-133 win against the Rockets.

Mills has been solid off the bench this season, providing a career-high 11 points per game while making 45.9 percent of his field goals and 42.1 percent of his three-pointers, both of which are his best in over five years. The 31-year-old has been a solid part of the Spurs' rotation this season and figures to keep that role with his strong play this season.