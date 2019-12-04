Spurs' Patty Mills: Plays season-high 36 minutes
Mills posted nine points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's 135-133 win against the Rockets.
Mills has been solid off the bench this season, providing a career-high 11 points per game while making 45.9 percent of his field goals and 42.1 percent of his three-pointers, both of which are his best in over five years. The 31-year-old has been a solid part of the Spurs' rotation this season and figures to keep that role with his strong play this season.
