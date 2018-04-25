Spurs' Patty Mills: Plays well in Game 5 loss

Mills totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), and five rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 loss to Golden State.

Mills had himself a nice game to finish out the post-season but was not able to deliver a range of stats as it typical for the Aussie sharpshooter. He saw an increased role this season with Kawhi Leonard (quad) missing basically the entire season but was not able to take advantage of the playing time. He remains a somewhat limited asset and more of a streaming option in most formats.