Spurs' Patty Mills: Plays well in Game 5 loss
Mills totaled 18 points (7-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), and five rebounds in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 99-91 loss to Golden State.
Mills had himself a nice game to finish out the post-season but was not able to deliver a range of stats as it typical for the Aussie sharpshooter. He saw an increased role this season with Kawhi Leonard (quad) missing basically the entire season but was not able to take advantage of the playing time. He remains a somewhat limited asset and more of a streaming option in most formats.
More News
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Sharp in Game 3 loss•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Strong shooting night in Game 2 loss•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Pours in 15 points in start•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Another solid offensive effort Wednesday•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Pours in 17 during Tuesday's loss•
-
Spurs' Patty Mills: Rebounds with 25-point performance on Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....