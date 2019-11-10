Spurs' Patty Mills: Pops for 20 against Celtics
Mills scored 20 points (7-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding two assists and a rebound in 18 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 135-115 loss to the Celtics.
He was the only member of the Spurs' second unit to score in double digits. Mills has been locked in from three-point range, draining multiple threes in six of the last seven games while shooting 52.9 percent (18-for-34) from beyond the arc but his career numbers suggest he won't provide much fantasy utility in any other category.
