Mills scored 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt) while adding a rebound and an assist in 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 125-104 win over the Trail Blazers.

The Spurs didn't have much trouble downing a short-handed Blazers roster on the road, as Mills was one of four San Antonio players to score at least 20 points. The veteran guard has been a very consistent source of offense from the second unit so far, scoring 20-plus four times in 14 games while draining multiple three-pointers 12 times, leading to career-high paces in points (14.7 per game) and made threes (3.1 per game).