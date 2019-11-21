Spurs' Patty Mills: Posts 16 points, six dimes in loss

Mills managed 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 loss to the Wizards.

Mills drew the start while Dejounte Murray came off the bench, and the 31-year-old veteran amassed season highs in assists and minutes. Mills has reached double figures in scoring in eight of 11 games during November, but this is just the second time this month he has handed out more than two dimes. It's unclear whether he will remain a starter going forward, and the absence of Derrick White (foot) likely led to more minutes for Mills in this one. As such, those considering Mills in daily leagues may want to keep tabs on White's status heading into Friday's tilt versus the 76ers.