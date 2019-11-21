Spurs' Patty Mills: Posts 16 points, six dimes in loss
Mills managed 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six assists, two steals and one rebound in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 138-132 loss to the Wizards.
Mills drew the start while Dejounte Murray came off the bench, and the 31-year-old veteran amassed season highs in assists and minutes. Mills has reached double figures in scoring in eight of 11 games during November, but this is just the second time this month he has handed out more than two dimes. It's unclear whether he will remain a starter going forward, and the absence of Derrick White (foot) likely led to more minutes for Mills in this one. As such, those considering Mills in daily leagues may want to keep tabs on White's status heading into Friday's tilt versus the 76ers.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.