Mills put up 21 points (8-14 FG, 5-8 3Pt) and one assist over 30 minutes off the bench in the 125-122 overtime win over the Timberwolves on Saturday.

Mills has provided consistent scoring off the bench for the Spurs, putting up double-digit points in eight of nine games this season. Another plus is that Mills has made two or more three-pointers also in eight of nine games. Outside of scoring, he hasn't provided much else in terms of assists or rebounds, going over five for either category just once this season.