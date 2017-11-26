Spurs' Patty Mills: Pours in 10 points Saturday
Mills mustered 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes in Saturday's 106-86 win over the Hornets.
The veteran sharpshooter bounced back from a 7-for-26 shooting slump that had spanned his previous three games. Mills had scored under 10 points in all of those contests, so Saturday's tally was his first in double digits since Nov. 15 against the Timberwolves. The 29-year-old has proven to be serviceable while manning the point in Tony Parker's (quadriceps) stead, but with his fantasy production considerably scoring-reliant, he's become somewhat of a hit-or-miss option from game to game.
