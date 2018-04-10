Spurs' Patty Mills: Pours in 15 points in start

Mills recorded 15 points (6-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Monday's 98-85 win over the Kings.

Once it was clear that Kawhi Leonard was not going to come back this season, Mills cemented his role as the starting off-guard and was a consistent contributor and an efficient scorer from beyond the arc, where he converted on 41.3 percent of his attempts from long range. He tended to excel when rookie DeJounte Murray would hit rough patches with his jump shot, and Mills was effective in picking up the slack. Although he won't register eye-popping stats most nights, he'll be a valuable member of San Antonio's supporting cast come playoff time.