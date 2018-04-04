Spurs' Patty Mills: Pours in 17 during Tuesday's loss
Mills managed 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 113-110 loss to the Clippers.
Mills was only one of two first-unit members to hit double digits in the scoring column, accomplishing the feat for the fifth time in the last six games. The veteran sharpshooter's success rate from the floor has been all over the map recently, as he's alternated three performances with tallies of 38.5 percent or less with three others in which he's shot at least 55.6 percent. His aggressiveness has helped him to serviceable scoring totals even when he's less than sharp, with the fact he's drained multiple threes in four straight a fitting example of such.
