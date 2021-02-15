Mills generated 10 points (4-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes in Sunday's 122-110 win over the Hornets.

Mills had the most playing time of any bench player for the Spurs on Sunday, and he responded with his third consecutive double-digit scoring total during the victory. The 32-year-old has maintained a consistent role off the bench throughout the season and figures to see similar usage for San Antonio going forward.