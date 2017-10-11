Spurs' Patty Mills: Puts up 13 points in 18 minutes Tuesday

Mills produced 13 points (4-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 103-98 loss to the Magic.

Mills is a candidate to split time with Dejounte Murray at point guard in Tony Parker's (quad) absence, who is likely sidelined until December or January. While Mills can fill it up in a hurry, he may struggle to find enough minutes to contribute fantasy-relevant production.