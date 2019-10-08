Spurs' Patty Mills: Ready to roll
Mills (rest) will be available for Tuesday's preseason game against the Heat, Jeff Garcia of News 4 San Antonio reports.
Mills was held out for rest Saturday, but the Spurs have declared that Trey Lyles will be the only player sidelined for rest purposes Tuesday evening.
