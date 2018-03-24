Spurs' Patty Mills: Rebounds with 25-point performance on Friday
Mills recorded 25 points (8-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four assists and two rebounds in 41 minutes during Friday's 124-120 win over the Jazz.
Mills' 25 points match his second-best scoring night of the season and he hasn't seen anywhere near this kind of production in over a month. He's been little more than an afterthought in fantasy games this season, and there's no real reason to think that will change.Mulls could be an intriguing tournament play, but that is the extent of his value.
