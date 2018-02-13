Spurs' Patty Mills: Returning to bench Monday
Mills will return to a bench role for Monday's game against the Jazz, Jeff McDonald of San Antonio Express-News reports.
The Spurs were without both Dejounte Murray and Tony Parker during Saturday's matchup with the Warriors, which allowed Mills to pick up the start. That said, Mills largely struggled and ended up with just seven points, one rebound and one assist across 18 minutes. With Murray healthy ahead of Monday's contest, he'll take back his typical spot in the starting lineup, which sends Mills back to a bench role. Look for Mills to see minutes in the low 20s with the demotion.
