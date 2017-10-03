Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 11 points in 16 minutes Monday

Mills finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists across 16 minutes during Monday's 106-100 preseason loss to the Kings.

Mills filled his role as a microwave scorer off the bench Monday, needing just 16 minutes to provide 11 points. His value will certainly see a boost while Tony Parker (quad) is sidelined until around late-November. That said, he has sub-par value outside of deep leagues, as he posted just 9.5 points and 3.5 assists across 21.9 minutes per game last year.