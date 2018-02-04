Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 11 points in 23 minutes

Mills accounted for 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt), one rebound and two assists in 23 minutes Saturday in San Antonio's loss to Utah.

It has been the LaMarcus Aldridge show for most of the season while the Spurs scramble to find consistent scorers to supplement Aldridge's stellar season. Mills has been unable to provide the Spurs with the scoring punch they have needed over the course of the 2017-18 season and is a risky fantasy play because of the inconsistency. Mills had a crucial turnover at the end of Saturday's game against Utah.