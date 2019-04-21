Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 12 points in 18 minutes

Mills supplied 12 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), three assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes during Saturday's 117-103 Game 4 loss to the Nuggets.

Mills was as energetic as usual despite dealing with a hyperextended left thumb, and he scored more points in this one than he had in the first three games of this series combined (nine). Mills is normally a reliable low-end source of threes and assists. With that being said, he continues to see limited minutes lately, as he's seen a noticeable drop in playing time (from 23.3 minutes per game in the regular season to 19.3 through four playoff games).