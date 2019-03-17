Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 12 points Saturday

Mills totaled 12 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four assists, one rebound, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 108-103 victory over Portland.

Mills ended Saturday's win with 12 points in 25 minutes. He had been making some noise in standard formats but has cooled off over the past few weeks. The Spurs typically get a range of production from their bench and rostering any one certain player is very hard. He can provide streaming value in three-pointers and assists but is too unreliable to count on as a regular 12-team asset.