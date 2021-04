Mills scored 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added one assist in a 106-96 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Mills made multiple shots from distance for the fifth time in his last seven games. The guard was also slightly more efficient from the field, as he is shooting just 35.8 percent across his last eight contests. Mills is averaging 9.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.4 rebound over that stretch.