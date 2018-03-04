Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 14 in Saturday's loss

Mills scored 14 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Saturday's 116-112 loss to the Lakers.

Even though Danny Green has shaken off his bug, Mills has remained in the starting five for the Spurs at shooting guard, averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists, 2.8 boards and 2.0 three-pointers over the last four games as a starter. The team hasn't exactly been successful lately, so another lineup shuffle could happen at any time, but with Kawhi Leonard (quad) still weeks away from his return and the Spurs needing all the offense they can muster in his absence, Mills could remain at the two as long as he's scoring.