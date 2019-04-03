Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 14 off bench

Mills registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), a rebound, two assists, a steal and a block over 21 minutes Tuesday against Atlanta.

Mills did the majority of his damage from beyond the arc, where he drilled 50 percent of his attempts. His scoring production has been sporadic over the last five games, although he has finished in double figures three times during that stretch, despite failing to log more than 23 minutes in any single contest. Mills should continue to serve as one of San Antonio's top reserves through the final four games of the regular season.