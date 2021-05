Mills posted 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), a rebound and an assist across 20 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Nets.

The veteran point guard recorded five straight games with single-digit scoring numbers but has reached the 15-point plateau twice in his last two appearances. He hadn't done that since April 24, however, so Mills' value will probably be tied to his three-point shooting and not much else, especially since he's coming off the bench on a regular basis.