Mills registered 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt), three assists and a steal across 28 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Thunder.

Mills has been a steady source of bench production for the Spurs this season and Wednesday's game wasn't any different -- he ended as the team's second-highest scorer while putting up double-digit points for the fourth game in a row. Mills' upside will never be too high due to his bench role, but he could be a decent streaming pickup across most formats due to his scoring ability despite rarely playing 30 or more minutes.