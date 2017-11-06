Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 17 points in Sunday's win

Mills supplied 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), four rebounds, and four assists in 26 minutes during Sunday's 112-95 win over the Suns.

Making his third straight start, Mills finished with exactly 17 points and four dimes for the second consecutive contest. Mills is a decent source of scoring, threes, and assists as long as he is starting or seeing 25-plus minutes on a regular basis. With that being said, Tony Parker (quadriceps) is nearing his return to the lineup and sophomore Dejounte Murray has been excellent to begin the year, so don't expect Mills to maintain this for too long.