Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 17 points in Thursday's win

Mills produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 win over the Nets.

Mills has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games and continues to make an impact off the bench. January was by far his best statistical month of the season (in almost every category), and he'll look to build on that during Saturday's matchup against a lackluster defensive club (Pelicans) that also likes to push the pace.