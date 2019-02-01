Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 17 points in Thursday's win
Mills produced 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two steals, one rebound, and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 117-114 win over the Nets.
Mills has reached double figures in scoring in three straight games and continues to make an impact off the bench. January was by far his best statistical month of the season (in almost every category), and he'll look to build on that during Saturday's matchup against a lackluster defensive club (Pelicans) that also likes to push the pace.
More News
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 16
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...