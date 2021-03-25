Mills ended with 17 points (7-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three assists and a rebound across 23 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's loss against the Clippers.

Mills scored in double digits for the fifth game in a row, but that has been the only noteworthy numbers he's been putting up of late -- he hasn't been contributing in other categories, but his shooting percentages have been solid since he's making 44 percent of his shots and 42.1 percent of his three-point attempts during that five-game stretch. Despite coming off the bench, Mills has been a reliable scoring threat for the Spurs and continues to provide value across most formats.