Mills recorded 21 points (8-9 FG, 5-6 3Pt), a rebound and three assists across 30 minutes off the bench in Saturday's win over the Raptors.

It's only been two games, but Mills has been one of the most surprising players in the opening week of the 2020-21 NBA season, as he has delivered two strong scoring performances despite not logging heavy minutes -- he scored 13 points in 19 minutes during Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies as well. Mills should remain a reliable scoring source for the Spurs even if he continues to come off the bench, which might be the case Sunday at New Orleans.