Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores 27 points off bench
Mills had 27 points (8-14 FG, 7-10 3PT, 4-7 FT), two assists and one rebound in 26 minutes off the bench during Thursday's 118-105 win over the Nets.
Mills has topped the 25-point mark in two of his last three games, and he has scored in double digits in four of his last five contests. Despite coming off the bench, Mills has been one of San Antonio's main scoring threats and he is averaging a career-high 12.0 points per game in the Spurs' first 27 games.
