Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores five points in Friday's win
Mills managed five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in 18 minutes during Friday's 117-93 win over the Pistons.
Mills drew the start alongside Dejounte Murray, perhaps in an effort to improve the offensive spacing around mid-range scorers DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. Of the five starters, Mills is the lone marksman from three-point territory, and it would not be surprising if coach Gregg Popovich relies on the team's longest-tenured player to start and play significant minutes. With that being said, Mills will have to fight off a bevy of young players, including Derrick White, Lonnie Walker, and Bryn Forbes.
