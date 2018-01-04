Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores season-high 26 points

Mills scored 26 points (7-17 FG, 4-11 3PT, 8-8 FT) to go with one rebound, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 112-106 loss to Philadelphia.

On a night when San Antonio rested many veterans, Mills made the most of it by leading all Spurs with 26 points. Tying a season-high with four three-pointers, the guard was able to eclipse the 20 point mark for only the second time this season. Mills' 29 minutes were the most he played since November 29. On a normal night with all of the regulars active, Mills would typically play around 24.5 minutes. As a result, his high scoring night is a rarity thanks to the opportunity presented by head coach Gregg Popovich's mass benching approach that he sometimes employs.