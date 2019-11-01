Spurs' Patty Mills: Scores six points in 22 minutes

Mills produced six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3pt), one assist and one rebound in 22 minutes of action during the Spurs' 103-97 loss to Clippers on Thursday.

Mills hit the 50 percent mark from behind the three-point ark for the third straight game Thursday night, raising his three-point percentage to 44.4 on the season. Although the Spurs have a collection of young talent in their backcourt, the veteran guard boasts a three-point percentage that would have left him as the fourth best player in that category in the league last year, something that is sure to keep the 31-year-old seeing sufficient floor time.