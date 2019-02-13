Spurs' Patty Mills: Season-high 22 points in win
Mills produced 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound, and one steal in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Grizzlies.
Mills has reached double figures in scoring in eight of the last nine games and poured in season highs in points and made threes in this one. Through six February matchups he is posting his best monthly per-game averages in points, assists, and made threes. Fantasy owners will have to hope he stays hot offensively and doesn't end up cooling off during the All-Star break.
