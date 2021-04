Mills posted three points (1-7 FG, 1-6 3Pt), two assists and one rebound in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 116-111 loss to the Heat.

Mills' 16 minutes were his fewest since April 12, and he's seen under 20 minutes just four times this season. The veteran has been struggling lately. Over his past six games, he's shooting just 22.9 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from distance.