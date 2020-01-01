Spurs' Patty Mills: Sharp from deep in win

Mills had 18 points (6-14 FG, 5-11 3PT, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 33 minutes off the bench minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 overtime win over the Warriors.

Mills logged over 30 minutes for the first time in his last seven games, but that was an anomaly as his playing tends to fluctuate between the 18 and 25 minutes per night. The lack of an established bench role has hurt Mills' upside, but he can be an asset for owners looking for three-point help since he is shooting 41.7 percent from deep -- his best mark in his last six seasons -- to date.