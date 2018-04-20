Spurs' Patty Mills: Sharp in Game 3 loss
Mills netted 14 points (6-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt) and added two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during San Antonio's 110-97 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
That's two consecutive sharp shooting efforts for Mills, who drained a series-best 46.2 percent of his 13 attempts Thursday. The nine-year veteran has served as a solid complement to LaMarcus Aldridge on the starting five over the last pair of contests, and he'll look to generate a third straight double-digit point tally when the Spurs try to stave off elimination in Sunday's Game 4.
