Mills scored 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt) and added three assists in a 109-99 victory over the Pistons on Monday.

Mills was able to get back into double figures after a tough game Sunday. The veteran has provided the Spurs with consistency and leadership as they have dealt with COVID-19 protocols and injuries. Mills has contributed double-digit point totals in 11 of his last 12 games but doesn't provide fantasy managers with enough production in other categories to be rostered outside of deeper leagues.