Spurs' Patty Mills: Slated for bench role moving forward
Mills will head to the bench for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.
Mills has picked up 12 starts this season with averages of 10.1 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists across 28.5 minutes during those contests. However, Tony Parker (quad) is finally healthy and making his season debut in the top unit Monday, which sends Mills back to a bench role. With Parker likely to see limited minutes in his first few games back, Mills should still see an elevated role in the near future, but will likely see his numbers fall across the board eventually while splitting minutes with Dejounte Murray off the bench.
