Mills compiled 13 points (4-10 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three steals and two assists across 23 minutes in Friday's 104-77 win over the Magic.

Mills continues to provide steady production with the second unit. He came in handy during San Antonio's bout with COVID-19 protocols, as he was one of the few backcourt players to not fall victim to the league regulations. Although Derrick White and DeJounte Murray have reclaimed their starting roles, the veteran will continue to provide support as their primary backup.