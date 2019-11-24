Spurs' Patty Mills: Solid effort off bench
Mills had 17 points (6-8 FG, 5-5 3PT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 111-104 win over the Knicks.
Mills has been a deadly weapon for the Spurs coming off the bench, as he has scored in double digits in nine of his 16 appearances with the second unit thus far. He is shooting career-high marks on both field-goal percentage (49.0 percent) and three-point field goal percentage (45.7) this seaeson.
