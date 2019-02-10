Spurs' Patty Mills: Solid output off bench

Mills accumulated 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds over 24 minutes in the Spurs' loss to the Jazz on Saturday.

Mills produced a well-rounded line on Saturday, playing his usual allotment of minutes and providing a scoring spark for the second unit. He's settled into a nice complimentary role off the bench for San Antonio, able to hit threes, dish to teammates, and grab a few boards in 23.7 minutes per game this season.