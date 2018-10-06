Spurs' Patty Mills: Starting at shooting guard Friday
Mills is starting at shooting guard Friday against the Pistons, Jabari Young of The Athletic reports.
Mills will join the starting lineup for Friday's exhibition after coming off the bench during the preseason opener earlier in the week, finishing with four points and four assists across 12 minutes.
