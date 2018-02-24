Play

Spurs' Patty Mills: Starting Friday

Mills will get the start at shooting guard for Friday's game against the Lakers, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Mills will replace Danny Green (illness) in the starting lineup. He will draw a favorable matchup versus the Lakers, which makes him an intriguing DFS play. The veteran guard averaged 4.9 more minutes per game in 13 starts this season compared to 46 as a reserve.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories