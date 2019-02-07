Spurs' Patty Mills: Starting Wednesday

Mills is starting Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Mills will get the start with Derrick White (heel) ruled out for a second-straight game. If White ends up missing an extended period, Mills would be the next man up and would likely see a significant boost to the 23.7 minutes he's averaging this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories