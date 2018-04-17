Spurs' Patty Mills: Strong shooting night in Game 2 loss
Mills poured in 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added three rebounds and three assists across 32 minutes during San Antonio's 116-101 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Mills served as a nice complementary offensive piece alongside LaMarcus Aldridge, bouncing back from a lackluster Game 1 in which he'd totaled just five points on 2-for-5 shooting. The 29-year-old guard was exponentially more aggressive Monday, putting up his best scoring total since March 23 in the process. Mills will need to remain similarly aggressive to provide Aldridge with some much-needed support in Thursday's Game 3 clash in San Antonio.
